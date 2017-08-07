Len & Lin: Cubs Cool Off at Friendly Confines [Listen]

August 7, 2017 11:03 AM By Chris Cwiak
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 06: Willson Contreras #40 of the Chicago Cubs hits a solo home run in the 3rd inning against the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on August 6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Cubs just  dropped two straight home series against contending NL teams, albeit in close fashion. Carl Edwards, Jr had a bad week, which Len notes, becomes magnified given his position.  Willson Contreras, on the other hand, has been red hot, swatting the most home runs in the majors since the All Star break.  His defense behind the plate has also been exceptional.  William H. Macy stopped by the ballpark to sing the stretch yesterday.  Unfortunately for the Cubs, he played his role of “The Cooler” to a ‘t’ again.  They’ll try to get back to being hot as they take a western swing this week, on an Easy Rider road trip in their leathers.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

