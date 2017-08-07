Len & Lin: Cubs Cool Off at Friendly Confines [Listen]

The Cubs just dropped two straight home series against contending NL teams, albeit in close fashion. Carl Edwards, Jr had a bad week, which Len notes, becomes magnified given his position. Willson Contreras, on the other hand, has been red hot, swatting the most home runs in the majors since the All Star break. His defense behind the plate has also been exceptional. William H. Macy stopped by the ballpark to sing the stretch yesterday. Unfortunately for the Cubs, he played his role of “The Cooler” to a ‘t’ again. They’ll try to get back to being hot as they take a western swing this week, on an Easy Rider road trip in their leathers.

