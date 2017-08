Breakfast With The Beatles – August 6, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – When I’m 64

Paul Aka The Fireman – Lifelong Passion

The Beatles – Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Paul Vocal)

Laurence Juber – She Loves You

The Beatles – Can’t Buy Me Love

The Beatles – Twist And Shout (Shea)

Cheap Trick – Cold Turkey

Professor Moptop

Paul – Temporary Secretary

The Beatles – omorrow Never Knows

Santana W/India Arie & Yo Yo Ma – While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles – I Feel Fine

George – Not Guilty

9 AM

The Beatles – Tell Me What You See

Billy Joel – Maybe I’m Amazed

Ringo – We’re On The Road Again

Rutles – Living In Hope

The Beatles – Hey Bulldog

John – Whatever Gets You Through The Night

The Beatles – n My Life

Patricia Barber – Norwegian Wood

Paul – Hosanna

The Beatles – Penny Lane (Vocal Overdubs)

The Beatles – Long Long Long

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – AUGUST 6, 2017

SHINDIG – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – ISLAND PRAIRIE BANDSHELL, FRANKFORT SQUARE PARK, 7540 W. BRAEMAR LANE, FRANKFORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 6:30 TILL 9 PM – VILLA PARK GAZEBO, 10 W. PARK BLVD, VILLA PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHN” AVES, HIGHLAND PARK – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – CITIZENS PARK, 511 LAKE ZURICH RD, BARRINGTON – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – LaGRANGE PARK BANDSHELL, 132 E. OAK AVE, LaGRANGE PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM- ROCKIN’ IN THE PARK, MB FINANCIAL PARK, 5501 PARK PLACE, ROSEMONT – FREE

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 9 PM – LINCOLN SQUARE, GIDDINGS PLAZA, 4731 N. LINCOLN AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 4 TILL 8 PM – ARLINGTON PARK RACE TRACK, PARTY IN THE PARK, MILLER LITE BAND STAGE, 2200 W. EUCLID AVE, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – MANHATTAN’S, 300 S. SCHMALE, CAROL STREAM (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – ST. JOHNS AVE PARKING LOT, NORTH OF CENTRAL AVE, HIGHLAND PARK – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 10 PM – PHEASANT RUN, 4051 E. MAIN ST, ST. CHARLES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 4:30 TILL 7:30 PM – FESTA ITALIANA, AMERICAN ITALIAN CULTURAL SOCIETY, 1918 DONMAUR DR, CREST HILL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 8 TILL MIDNIGHT – CROATIAN CULTURAL CLUB, 1503 CLEMENT ST, JOLIET (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – BLOCK PARTY – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – PARKSIDE & HILLSDALE, COUNTRYSIDE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 8 PM – RETRO ON ROSCOE, 2000 W. ROSCOE ST @ AT DAMEN, CHICAGO

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 4 PM – ST. JOSEPHS’ FAMILY FUN FESTIVAL, S89W22650 MILWAUKEE AVE, BIG BEND, WISC

CORN PRODUCTIONS – F*UCK YOU, JOHN LENNON – A NEW UNORIGINAL PLAY – 8 PM THURSDAYS, FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, NOW THROUGH AUGUST 12TH – CORNSERVATORY, 4210 N. LINCOLN – WWW.CORNSERVATORY.ORG

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

