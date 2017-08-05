The Highs Of Lollapalooza Headlined By A Band That Isn’t Even On The Lineup

Another Lollapalooza is underway in Grant Park with hundreds of thousands already enjoying great music, sunshine, an evacuation, and a Liam Gallagher incident.

Dark clouds were looming over Lollapalooza for most of the day Thursday, but only remained a threat until the headliners took the stage.

Lorde & Muse each got in a couple of songs until Lollapalooza pulled the plug and called an evacuation.

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare! — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

Crowd awesome, we'll be back, hope lolla book us next year to make up. — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

It wouldn’t be a rock festival with Liam Gallagher if he didn’t create headlines, right? Gallagher stumped festival goers as he walked off stage after performing for 20 minutes.

Gallagher apologized over Twitter, citing the strain on his voice coming from a gig the night prior.

Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which fucked my voice. I'm gutted LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 3, 2017

The disappointment from Liam Gallagher’s set was immediately erased by Cage The Elephant. With Matt Shultz pulling his best Mick Jagger impression and confirming Cage The Elephant’s status as bonafide rock stars.

When the gates opened on Friday, it felt as if we were heading into an Oktoberfest rather than Lollapalooza.

The Killers made good to disappointed Muse fans last night as they covered the song “Starlight” during their headlining set.

The most noteworthy event to happen during Lollapalooza didn’t even take place inside the confines of Grant Park. When Foo Fighters announced a surprise show earlier in the week, it broke the internet. The scene inside the Metro Friday night easily replicated the excitement as Dave Grohl & co. delivered a career-spanning set that was their longest to date.