When Foo Fighters took the stage last night at Metro, Dave Grohl said the band wanted to make this their longest concert ever.

Check!

A near 3 1/2 hour set packed with hits and a ‘Concrete and Gold’ album preview.

If you’d missed the miracle ticket, XRT had you covered with a full hour-long set of Foos faves on the air with Ryan Arnold.

At Metro, Lollapalooza Founder, Perry Farrell made an appearance too. And Lollapalooza still has two more days to go!