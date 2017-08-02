Sit In On Backstage Lollapalooza Interviews With XRT

The center of the music universe touches down in Grant Park starting Thursday and XRT becomes Your Lollapalooza Station.

Join 93XRT live at Lollapalooza this weekend! Marty Lennartz and Jason Thomas will be there from 2PM to 7PM this Thursday through Sunday giving you the latest scoops of everything happening backstage and around the festival, and chatting with some of your favorite Lolla artists.

We’ll speak with some of the fest’s top artists and YOU can too!

Cage The Elephant, The Shins, Spoon, The xx, Brandon Flowers, The Head and The Heart and others will answer your questions live with us backstage.

Head on over to our Facebook page and leave a comment with your question for Lollapalooza artists!

