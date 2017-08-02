Paul McCartney Plays Drums on Foo Fighters’ New Album

Sir Paul McCartney plays drums on the new Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold.

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Oddly enough this is NOT the special guest Grohl had previously referred to as “probably the biggest pop star in the world.” Bigger than a Beatle? Now we really are intrigued.