Paul McCartney Plays Drums on Foo Fighters’ New Album

Apparently, the Beatles principal isn't even the biggest guest on the record. August 2, 2017 3:22 PM
Photo: Mark Ralston / Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Sir Paul McCartney plays drums on the new Foo Fighters album Concrete and Gold.

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

Oddly enough this is NOT the special guest Grohl had previously referred to as “probably the biggest pop star in the world.” Bigger than a Beatle? Now we really are intrigued.

