What You Can And Can’t Bring In To Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is less than 24 hours away so you have no excuse for not coming prepared.

Here’s a list of items that ARE allowed inside the fest.

Bags – 18 L sized bags or smaller (roughly 1000 cubic inches or 10” x 10” x 10”)

Strollers

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

GoPro cameras without accessories

Sealed sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

Empty hydration packs and water bottles (plastic or aluminum). Max size 36oz.

Water – you may bring two factory sealed bottles of water (up to 1 liter each) and refill them throughout the day at our free water filling stations

Here’s a list of items that ARE NOT allowed inside the fest. As always, this portion is subject to change.

No E-Cigs or Vaping devices

Aerosol containers (including sunscreen and personal beauty products)

Any and all professional audio recording equipment

Any and all professional video equipment – no video recording will be allowed

Professional cameras (any camera with the option to detach a lense)

Any and all camera accessories, such as selfie sticks, tripods, monopods, go pro mounts and attachments, detachable lenses, or other commercial equipment

Drones or any other remote flying device

Totems, Flags, Banners

Coolers of any kind (exceptions may be made for medical use)

Bags larger than 18 L (roughly 1000 cubic inches or 10” x 10” x 10”)

Framed backpacks

Hammocks

Glass Containers

Firearms, explosives, and weapons of any kind (including pocket knives, pepper spray, fireworks, etc)

Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind, except 2 factory sealed bottles of water (up to 1 liter each)

Umbrellas

Professional-grade radios or walkie-talkies

Pets (except for service animals)

Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts (including red wagons) or any personal motorized vehicles

Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind

Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed. No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, etc.

Large wallet and waist chains that exceed 12 inches in length and width of 1 inch

Bicycle chains and other such chains will not be allowed

Bicycles inside the festival grounds (free parking is available near festival entrance)

No Chairs of any kind

No Inflatable furniture. Rafts, chairs, etc.

