Lolla Tips For People Who Hate Crowds.

August 2, 2017 11:30 AM By Ryan Arnold
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: The crowd cheer Rolf Harris, the opening act at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2010 in Glastonbury, England. The gates opened on Wednesday to what has become Europe's largest music festival and is celebrating its 40th anniversary. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

So you’re heading to Lollapalooza for the weekend and you’re excited for everything but the crowds. If you’re like me, the thought of 300,000 people jammed into Grant Park induces a type of anxiety that makes you consider staying home. Here are tips I’ve picked up over the years that have helped me enjoy festivals – I hope they help you, too!

Follow me on Twitter, Insta, and Facebook and let me know some of the acts you’re excited to see (either at Lolla or watching on the live stream). My handle on all three is RyanArnoldRocks.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

 

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F93XRT%2Fvideos%2F10156437296399112%2F&show_text=1&width=560&#8243; width=”560″ height=”832″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”>

More from Ryan Arnold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live