Catch Up On The Newest Releases From Lollapalooza Headliners

August 2, 2017 4:29 AM By Emma Mac
Filed Under: The Killers, Arcade Fire, Spoon, The XX, The Shins, Muse, Cage The Elephant, The Head And The Heart, Alt-J, Lorde
Musicians Yuuki Matthews (L) and James Mercer (R) of the US indie rock band The Shins perform on July 5, 2012 during the Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde. AFP PHOTO / SCANPIX / TORKIL ADSERSEN *** DENMARK OUT *** (Photo credit should read TORKIL ADSERSEN/AFP/GettyImages)

Many of this year’s Lollapalooza Headliners are seasoned veterans to the festival, and have special places in our music libraries. You love their old stuff, but you don’t want to be caught off guard when they play the new hits. Take a few minutes to catch up on what our Lolla Headliners have been up to this past year.

“Dig Down” – Muse

“Can I Sit Next To You” – Spoon

“Whole Wide World” – Cage The Elephant (Wreckless Eric Cover)

“Green Light” – Lorde

“The Man” – The Killers

“In Cold Blood” – Alt J

“On Hold” – The XX

“City Of Angels” – The Head And The Heart

“Name For You” – The Shins

“Everything Now” – Arcade Fire

Have fun this weekend, and don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

