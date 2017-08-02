Catch Up On The Newest Releases From Lollapalooza Headliners

Many of this year’s Lollapalooza Headliners are seasoned veterans to the festival, and have special places in our music libraries. You love their old stuff, but you don’t want to be caught off guard when they play the new hits. Take a few minutes to catch up on what our Lolla Headliners have been up to this past year.

“Dig Down” – Muse



“Can I Sit Next To You” – Spoon



“Whole Wide World” – Cage The Elephant (Wreckless Eric Cover)



“Green Light” – Lorde



“The Man” – The Killers



“In Cold Blood” – Alt J



“On Hold” – The XX



“City Of Angels” – The Head And The Heart



“Name For You” – The Shins



“Everything Now” – Arcade Fire



Have fun this weekend, and don’t forget to wear sunscreen!

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook.