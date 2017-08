If you can’t make it out to Grant Park this year, you still can be a part of Lollapalooza!

Lollapalooza has teamed up with Red Bull TV to offer a live webcast of select performances of this year’s fest.

Bands scheduled to appear on the live broadcast include Muse, Lorde, Blink-182, Alt-J, Cage The Elephant, The Head And The Heart, The Shins, Phantogram, Milky Chance, Vance Joy, Whitney, Cloud Nothings, Alvvays, Hippo Campus, Mondo Cozmo, and more.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram