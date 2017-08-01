Jason’s Lollapalooza Picks: Part II

If Lollapalooza content is what you desire, then you’re in the right place. Lolla this, Lolla that, oh, and check out the XRT Facebook page in a few days if you really want to go heavy. We’ll have more artist interviews than you’ll know what to do with. Until then, I’d like to share a few more suggestions for the upcoming festival. If you missed Part 1, you can find it here. On to the picks…

Thursday

The Drums – Lake Shore, 3:30

I have no idea what the live show is like, I just know that we played this track a bunch on THE BIG BEAT earlier in 2017 and simply because of that The Drums are worth a quick look on the afternoon of day #1.

Friday

Cloud Nothings – Bud Light, 3:00

Frontman Dylan Baldi has said that one of his favorite things to do with a new record that he’s just made is to drive around in a car and listen to it because that’s how he absorbed music as a teenager in the Cleveland suburbs and if it sounds good in that setting, he says he feels good about it. If the band sounds good and draws you into their set in the middle of a massive festival with a thousand other things going on at the same time, Dylan will probably feel good about that too.

Saturday

Warpaint – Grant Park, 2:15

The L.A. band was able to bring it in a stripped-down, in-studio set at XRT last fall, so when you give them 100% of their arsenal and plug ’em in fully, what do you think is going to happen? “Magic,” “an amazing performance,” and “a set that I’ll probably be texting my other friends at the festival about, telling them to get their asses over here” are all acceptable answers.

Sunday

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Tito’s Handmade Vodka, 4:00

Rory Graham put himself on the map here in the States with “Human” and he’s staying on the map with “Skin.” Let’s see what he can do live.