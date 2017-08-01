Concert Webcast: Vance Joy Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Goose Island 312 Block Party Announces 2017 Lineup

August 1, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: Animal Collective, Goose Island 312 Urban Block Party, The Record Company

The Goose Island 312 Urban Block Party returns this year with another stellar lineup of music at Goose Island’s Fulton Street Brewery.

The initial round of artists have been announced with more to come later. The fest will take place on September 22nd & 23rd. No advance tickets will be sold, there will be a walk-up ‘suggested’ donation on the day of the show.

September 22

The Record Company
Filthy Friends (Peter Buck, Linda Pitmon)

September 23

Animal Collective
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinares

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live