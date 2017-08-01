Goose Island 312 Block Party Announces 2017 Lineup

The Goose Island 312 Urban Block Party returns this year with another stellar lineup of music at Goose Island’s Fulton Street Brewery.

The initial round of artists have been announced with more to come later. The fest will take place on September 22nd & 23rd. No advance tickets will be sold, there will be a walk-up ‘suggested’ donation on the day of the show.

September 22

The Record Company

Filthy Friends (Peter Buck, Linda Pitmon)

September 23

Animal Collective

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinares

