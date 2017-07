XRT has your pre-Lollapalooza fix all week long with our Lolla Live concert webcasts right at XRT’s BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

Head on over to 93XRT.com/live during beginning at the times below to watch these exclusive performances. In case you miss out on them, you can rewatch it for 24 hours following the conclusion of the show.

Wednesday 8/2 – Billy Raffoul at 1 PM

Thursday 8/3 – Mondo Cozmo at 11 AM

Saturday 8/5 – Alt-J at 12 PM

