THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: The Lemon Twigs – ‘Night Song’

We were lucky enough to have Brian and Michael D’Addario perform in-studio earlier this year, and we’re thrilled to have them back in town as part of the Lollapalooza insanity. They’ll perform in Grant Park on Friday afternoon at 1:45 and then again late that night at a sold-out Lolla aftershow at Schubas. I’ll definitely be in the house for that one along with, oh, around 199 other lucky souls that get to experience the musicality and showmanship of Long Island’s finest. Oh, and they have an EP coming out in September. More on that here.

On to the rest of this week’s selections…

10pm

Francis and the Lights – “May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

Wolf Parade – “Valley Boy” (Sub Pop)

Manchester Orchestra – “The Moth” (Loma Vista)

(break)

Belle & Sebastian – “We Were Beautiful” (Matador)

METZ – “Cellophane” (Sub Pop)

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting” (Partisan)

Turnover – “Super Natural” (Run For Cover)

Washed Out – “Get Lost” (Stones Throw)

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort” (Columbia)

(break)

The Lemon Twigs – “Night Song” (4AD)

Downtown Boys – “Lips That Bite” (Sub Pop)

Nine Inch Nails – “Less Than” (The Null Corporation/Capitol)

11pm

Gordi – “On My Side” (Jagjaguwar)

Cut Copy – “Airborne” (Astralwerks)

The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)

(break)

Purity Ring – “Asido” (4AD)

Luke Rathborne – “Don’t Call Me Baby” (Ribbon Music)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Altered Beast I” (ATO)

Sparks – “Edith Piaf (Said It Better Than Me)” (BMG)

Marika Hackman – “Time’s Been Reckless” (Sub Pop)

Protomartyr – “A Private Understanding” (Domino)

(break)

Dan Croll – “Bad Boy” (Kobalt Music Recordings)

Sheer Mag – “Need to Feel Your Love” (Wilsuns RC)

Dan Luke + The Raid – “Black Cat Heavy Metal” (self-released)