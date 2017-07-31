Len & Lin: This Must Be the (First) Place [Listen]

Concert Webcast: Vance Joy Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

July 31, 2017 12:57 PM By Chris Cwiak
MILWAUKEE, WI - JULY 29: Jason Heyward #22 of the Chicago Cubs hits a solo home run during the eleventh inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on July 29, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cubs are ten games over .500 since the All Star break, picking up eight games in the standings, and now find themselves atop the NL Central after taking 2 of 3 from the Brewers in Milwaukee. The Northsiders move up in class as they come back to Wrigley to face the Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals. They’ll do so with an improved bullpen courtesy of trading with Detroit for reliever Justin Wilson as well as backup catcher Alex Avila, who’s no stranger to Chicago from his time on the Southside last season. It’s trade deadline baseball, which means that the team as constituted now is likely to be the team that manager Joe Maddon rides the rest of the way.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll

