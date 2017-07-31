Here Is The Playlist Of New Chicago Music On Last Night’s Local Anesthetic!

Concert Webcast: Vance Joy Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

July 31, 2017 5:35 PM By Richard Milne
Last night’s playlist is below. Upcoming gigs for some of the acts include Max and the Mild Ones with The Evening Attraction at Beat Kitchen this Friday. Heather Lynne Horton will be at Schuba’s next Wednesday (Aug. 9). Kevin Andrew Prchal will be at Fitzgerald’s this Saturday. I thought everything on last night’s show was utterly fantastic, by the way. Give a listen below or get a direct link at Local Anesthetic.

    Local Anesthetic Playlist – July 30, 2017:

  • Kyle Mann “Start Again”
  • Max Loebman “Burn”
  • Sacha Mullin “Accept Treasure”
  • Heather Lynne Horton “Did You Feel That”
  • Kevin Andrew Prchal “Faded Island”
  • Weep and Willow “Over the Moon”
  • Moritat “Glass Door”

