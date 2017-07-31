Are The Foo Fighters Playing The Metro Lollapalooza Weekend?

Disclaimer: This is not an official announcement.

That being said, it’s still fun trying to piece together clues being left on the internet. In this case, we’re dealing with the masters of teasing the Foo Fighters.

The band tweeted out a photo of the album art from their upcoming record Concrete & Gold inside of a semi-circle. Normally that wouldn’t sound noteworthy, but when a band like the Foo Fighters consistently surprises us, you can’t rule anything out.

If you look at the photo above, you’ll notice that it contains a resemblance to the Metro logo. Furthermore, if you look at the list of shows taking place at Metro this week, you’ll see that every day except Friday the 4th is booked with an official Lollapalooza aftershow.

The band also has a lengthy history with the iconic Chicago venue including an incredible (seriously, just look at the setlist) Lollapalooza aftershow back in 2011.

Do the two go together? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

