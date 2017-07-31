Concert Webcast: Vance Joy Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Are The Foo Fighters Playing The Metro Lollapalooza Weekend?

July 31, 2017 3:09 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Foo Fighters, Lollapalooza, Metro
Photo: Patricia De Melo Moriera / AFP / Getty Images

Disclaimer: This is not an official announcement.

That being said, it’s still fun trying to piece together clues being left on the internet. In this case, we’re dealing with the masters of teasing the Foo Fighters.

The band tweeted out a photo of the album art from their upcoming record Concrete & Gold inside of a semi-circle. Normally that wouldn’t sound noteworthy, but when a band like the Foo Fighters consistently surprises us, you can’t rule anything out.

If you look at the photo above, you’ll notice that it contains a resemblance to the Metro logo. Furthermore, if you look at the list of shows taking place at Metro this week, you’ll see that every day except Friday the 4th is booked with an official Lollapalooza aftershow.

The band also has a lengthy history with the iconic Chicago venue including an incredible (seriously, just look at the setlist) Lollapalooza aftershow back in 2011.

Do the two go together? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live