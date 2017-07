Breakfast With The Beatles – July 30, 2017

8 Am

The Beatles – Mother Nature’s Son

Kate Bush – She’s Leaving Home

Paul – Heather

The Beatles – Any Time At All (Mono)

Jerry Garcia Band – Dear Prudence

The Beatles – Do You Want To Know A Secret

Ringo – Can She Do It Like She Dances

The Beatles – You Never Give Me Your Money

Paul With Tony Bennett – The Very Thought Of You

George – That Is All

The Beatles – Hey Jude

The Beat Bugs With The Shins – The Word

The Beatles – Help (Take 13)

9 Am

The Beatles – It Won’t Be Long

Paul – The Songs We Were Singing

The Beatles – Across The Universe (Anthology)

Oasis – Helter Skelter (Live)

Professor Moptop

Paul – Got To Get You Into My Life (Kapuchea)

The Beatles – Dizzy Miss Lizzy

John – The Luck Of The Irish

Rod Stewart – Get Back

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Paul – Through Our Love

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 30, 2017

SHINDIG – MONDAY, 7:30 TILL 11 PM – ST. CHARLES SINGLES DANCE, VILLA OLIVIA COUNTRY CLUB, 1401 W. LAKE ST, BARTLETT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 7:30 TILL 9 PM – RIVER FRONT PARK, CORNER OF GRAND AVE & DITKA DR, RIVER GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDASY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES, HIGHLAND PARK / 7:45 PM – ROUND LAKE BEACH CULTURAL & CIVIC CENTER, 2007 CIVIC WAY, ROUND LAKE BEACH – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 8:30 PM – RIVER FEST, 300 ALBIN STEVENS DR, OTTAWA

THE BRITINS – THURSDAY, 6:30 PM = VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARK, 1000 13TH AVE, GRAFTON, WISC

THE NEW INVADERS – THURSDAY, 4 TILL 9 PM – WILLOW SPRINGS CAR SHOW, VILLAGE CENTER, WILLOW SPRINGS RD & ARCHER RD, WILLOW SPRINGS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – SETTLERS PARK, 24401 W. LOCKPORT ST, PLAINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FARMER’S MARKET, COOK PARK, BETWEEN W. CHURCH ST & COOK AVE, LIBERTYVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8 PM – RIVER EDGE PARK, NEW YORK & N. RIVER ST, AURORA

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 8 PM – WILDEY THEATER, 252 N. MAIN ST, EDWARDSVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – BANDSHELL, MOUNT MORRIS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – CHING HUA’S, 1992 S. RIVER RD, DES PLAINES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 8 TILL 11 PM – ARLINGTON ALE HOUSE, 111 W. CAMPBELL ST, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – FREE

BRIT BEAT – SATURDAY, 9:30 PM – FESTA ITALIANA, 4000 ST. FRANCIS DR, ROCKFORD

MEET THE BEETLES – SATURDAY, 8 PM – ORAK SHRINE TEMPLE, 3848 N. FRONTAGE RD, MICHIGAN CITY, IND

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY, 6 PM – WATERFRONT FESTIVAL, MENOMINEE, MICH

JAY GOEPPNER & THE BACKDATED BAND – SATURDAY, 7 PM – ST. DONATAS CARNIVAL, 1939 UNION ST, BLUE ISLAND – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 6:30 TILL 9:30 PM – LOMBARD CRUISE NIGHTS, THE MAIN STAGE, PARK AVE & MICHAEL McGUIRE DR, LOMBARD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SATURDAY, 1 TILL 3 PM – COON CREEK SOUNTRY DAYS, COUNTY HIGHWAY & ALLEN RD & N. STATE ST, HAMPSHIRE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE LENNYS – SATURDAY, 9 PM – THORNWOOD RESTAURANT & LOUNGE, 1051 N. WOOD DALE RD, WOOD DALE – 21+ – NO COVER (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY NOON TILL 3 PM – SAVE-A-PET’S 45TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION, SAVE-A-PET ANIMAL SHELTER, 31664 N. FAIRFIELD RD, GRAYSLAKE – YOU CAN BRING YOUR PETS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 7 PM – TASTE OF ORLAND, 147TH & RAVINIA, ORLAND PARK

MEET THE BEETLES – SUNDAY, 8:15 PM – LAKE COUNTY FAIR, 889 S. COURT ST, CROWN POINT, IND

THE NEW INVADERS – SUNDAY, 6 TILL 7:30 PM – VILLAGE GREEN GAZEBO, 1 E. SCRANTON, LAKE BLUFF (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – SUNDAY, 7:30 TILL 9:30 PM – HARWOOD HEIGHTS FEST, 4600 N. OAK PARK AVE, HARWOOD HEIGHTS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

CORN PRODUCTIONS – F*UCK YOU, JOHN LENNON – A NEW UNORIGINAL PLAY – 8 PM THURSDAYS, FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, NOW THROUGH AUGUST 12TH – CORNSERVATORY, 4210 N. LINCOLN – WWW.CORNSERVATORY.ORG

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

