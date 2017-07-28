Spoon Kills It On Colbert A Week Before Lolla!

Spoon’s latest album “Hot Thoughts” has been one of our fave records to play on XRT this year.

For 20 years the band has surpassed themselves with each record and, well maybe, Hot Thoughts just might be their strongest one yet.

That’s why we can’t wait for Spoon to be in town next week for a festival slot at Lollapalooza and an Official Pre-Show at Metro that kicks off Lolla week on Wednesday.

If Spoon’s performance last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is any indication of what to expect next week, they will be one of the festival’s highlights. But we already knew that.

They played an extended version of “Can I Sit Next To You” that made the song you’ve heard on XRT even better. Colbert almost showed Letterman enthusiasm at the end.