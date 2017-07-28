Lolla Schedule Conflicts: Who Will You Choose? [Vote!]

July 28, 2017 4:35 AM By Emma Mac
Filed Under: Arcade Fire, Car Seat Headrest, Chance the Rapper, Justice, Lollapalooza, Lorde, Mac DeMarco, Maggie Rogers, Mondo Cozmo, Muse, The Lemon Twigs, The XX
(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

It shouldn’t be a surprise at this point, but I am always amazed at how time slows down in the colder months and speeds up in the warmer ones. Excuse the cliche, but Summer is flying by. Lollapalooza weekend is always a bittersweet one – signaling the end of Summer but offering a crazy, memorable weekend of live music.

Now that we only have a week to go, it’s time to set up your plan for the weekend (if didn’t already back when the schedule was announced). And when we look closer at the schedule, be prepared for the inevitable frustrations of your favorite bands being scheduled to play at the same time. So who do you chose? I’ve set up a few below, feel free to vote!

Thursday

Friday


Saturday


Sunday


Listen Live