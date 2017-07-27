Concert Webcast: Margaret Glaspy Performs On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage WATCH LIVE

Watch Phish Cover Fleet Foxes “White Winter Hymnal” At Madison Square Garden

July 27, 2017 10:05 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Fleet Foxes, Phish

Phish is in the midst of their Bakers Dozen run of shows at Madison Square Garden and have delivered several performances to remember.

Each night is themed with a different donut flavor (with a lucky few fans receiving actual donuts on their way into the venue), and the band has been performing songs relating to the night’s theme.

Seriously, check out how good these look.

Last night’s theme was powder and Phish took their fans to the slopes as they opened their show with a cover of Fleet Foxes “White Winter Hymnal”. Check out their performance above and take a look at a few other songs they’ve performed during this Bakers Dozen run along with their themes.

Coconut – “Shake Your Coconuts”

Strawberry – “Strawberry Fields Forever”

Red Velvet – “Sunday Morning”

