New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

I’ll have a new solo side from Cheer Accident‘s Sacha Mullin this week along with Heather Horton‘s Don’t Mess with Mrs. Murphy to spin for you this Sunday night at 10:30 on Local Anesthetic. Dozens’ Kyle Mann has a one-man band endeavor called Surface just released. Miles Nielsen laid a copy of his (and Kelly Steward‘s) She Loves Me, He Loves Me Not EP by their Weep & Willow duo on me last week. Sounds mighty fine. As is the new release from the underrated Kevin Andrew Prchal called Love & Summer (pictured above). I’m also quite taken with the release from Yoko and the Oh No’s guitarist Max Loebman and his project Max and the Mild Ones entitled Wild One. I’ve said this a few times before but it bears repeating; 2017 has been a damn fine year for new Chicago music. I’m Richard Milne. Join me for a show of some that damn fine new Chicago music on Local Anesthetic, Sunday night at 7:30 here on XRT.
