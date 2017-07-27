Jason’s Lollapalooza Picks: Part I

I figured that it would make sense to split this up into a few parts (one band for each day in each installment), so let’s get right to it with part one…

Thursday

White Reaper – Grant Park, 12:45

Kind of a bummer that this BIG BEAT favorite gets an early set on the first day, but hey, a few die-hards that are there on day one when the gates open will get a helluva treat when the boys from Louisville take the stage.

Friday

The Lemon Twigs – Lake Shore, 1:45

Brothers Michael and Brian D’Addario lead the band and swap between the drums and lead guitar/vocals. Their music is tough to classify, but if you have a thing for The Who and/or ’70s “AM Gold,” then you’ll dig what they have going on.

Saturday

The xx – Bud Light, 8:45

Choosing a headliner is a little too obvious, but in my mind when it comes to The xx, nothing else matters.

Sunday

Car Seat Headrest – Bud Light, 3:00

Will Toledo was responsible for one of the best albums of 2016 (Teens of Denial) and since I’ll be missing their aftershow on Saturday night at Lincoln Hall due to the fact that there are just too many damn aftershows and I’m already comitted to one at Metro that night, I’ll have to be there on Sunday at 3:00 to see Will and the band do their thing.