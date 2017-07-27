Mick Jagger, St. Vincent, Nine Inch Nails. New Noise at Nine – Thursday July 27, 2017

July 27, 2017 10:00 PM By Ryan Arnold
Many thanks to Johnny Mars for sitting in on New Noise the last couple’a weeks. Check out this week’s show below and don’t forget to support the bands you hear on New Noise at Nine by seeing a show and buying their music from, whenever possible, a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
-Ryan A.

**

St. Vincent – “New York”
Portugal. The Man – “Live In The Moment
Nine Inch Nails – “Less Than

Mick Jagger
Beth Ditto – “Fire”

Jack Johnson – “My Mind Is For Sale
Fleet Foxes – “Fool’s Errand”

Barns Courtney – “Golden Dandelions
Real Estate – “Stained Glass”

George Ezra – “Don’t Matter Now”
Queens Of The Stone Age – “The Way You Used To Do”
Dispatch – “Only The Wild Ones

 

