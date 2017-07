Curb Your Enthusiasm is gearing up to return for a new season this fall and a new bit of news has us as excited as ever.

The following is a list of guests that will be a part of the upcoming season (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Ed Begley, Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Lauren Graham, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy (Judith Sheindlin).

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram