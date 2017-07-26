Best Protest Songs of 2017 – So Far

The downside: we still have a you-know-what grabbing celebrity as President. The upside: we got some good protest songs out of it. Too bad the upside doesn’t outweigh the downside. Artists both seasoned and brand new have let their voices be heard in the past year or so, and the result is empowering. Let’s let the lyrics of these songwriters speak for themselves.

“A Wall” – Downtown Boys

“A wall is just a wall,

and nothing more at all”



“In My World” – Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie

“Fare

Farewell liberty

Maybe we’re lost without the cost

Of who we used to be”



“Before The Wall” – Kyle Kraft

“If the wall it goes up do you think it could stop

The bombs coming in from countries you pissed off

With your big mouth blowing up like the 4th of July

Shut it Donald, shut it please man we don’t want to die”



“One Fine Day” – Sting

“Optimists say

The future’s just a place we’ve never been

Histories say

We’re doomed to make the same mistakes again”



“Hope the High Road” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“I used to think that this was my town

What a stupid thing to think

I hear you’re fighting off a breakdown

I myself am on the brink”



“Smell The Roses” – Roger Waters

“Close your eyes and pray this wind don’t change”



“Love and Hate” – Michael Kiwanuka

“Love and hate

How much more are we supposed to tolerate

Can’t you see there’s more to me than my mistakes

Sometimes I get this feeling makes me hesitate”



