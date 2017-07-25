Phoenix Add North American Tour Dates

This new leg of the tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 10. July 25, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Phoenix, tours
Photo: Shervin Lainez

By Abby Hassler

Phoenix released their latest studio album Ti Amo last month. The band is already heading out for a world tour this fall, but today (July 25) added several North American tour dates this October.

Related: Phoenix Debut ‘Goodbye Soleil’ Video

This new leg of the tour kicks off in Columbus, OH on Oct. 10.

Check out the new tour dates below.

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
10/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
10/18 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festival
10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Festival

Never miss a tour date from Phoenix with Eventful.

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live