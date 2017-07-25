Pete Townshend Brings Classic Quadrophenia To Chicago Alongside Eddie Vedder, Billy Idol, And More

July 25, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Eddie Vedder, Pete Townshend, The Who

A few years ago, Pete Townshend & Eddie Vedder teamed up for an evening celebrating The Who at the Rosemont Theatre. The show was such a hit, they’ve decided to do it again!

On September 13th, Pete Townshend’s Classic Quadrophenia will make a stop at the Rosemont Theatre and feature Townshend, Billy Idol, Eddie Vedder, and Alfie Boe as “Jimmy”. Additionally, the Chicagoland Pops Orchestra and Chicago Children’s

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Teen Cancer America.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 AM.

For more information and to get tickets to the show, head on over to rosemont.com/theatre.

