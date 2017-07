Lollapalooza is just around the corner and the fest wants to make sure you’ve come prepared once the gates open.

The 2017 map was just released and the layout will be familiar to anyone that’s attended the festival before. On the plus side, you can find out where all your favorite food, art exhibitions, and other quirks of Lolla will be by using the map.

View the map here.

