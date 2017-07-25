Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, July 23, 2017

What a pleasure to speak with someone as real, thoughtful and passionate about music as Meghan MacDuff. I can always tell when a guest gives actual thought to their responses to my somewhat heavy questions. And, I bombed Meghan with some beauties right off the bat last night. Sadly, in listening back, I think I missed a couple of opportunities to really dig deeper in to her motivations and drive to continue to explore all that she’s capable of creating as a musician. Well, you be the judge. Bottom line, it was fun to spin tunes from throughout her career. Montrose Man have a new album out this Friday and a release show Saturday, sharing a bill with Absolutely Not and Negative Scanner at Empty Bottle. Plus, Bleach Party hit Wicker Park Fest on Sunday. Check out both those shows and last night’s Local Anesthetic with my special guest Meghan MacDuff. Thank you listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – July 23, 2017 with special guest Meghan MacDuff: ”Single Summer”(Bleach Party)

”Ed Gein’s Etsy”(Montrose Man)

”Count Your Dreams”(Groodies)

”Aquarium”(The Alright Alreadies)

”Slow As We Burn”(Velocicopter)

