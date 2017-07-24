Sign up here for your chance to win a grand prize of a pair of 3-Day passes to The Fest, a 2-Night stay at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, and dinner with Terri! 5x runner ups will receive a pair of passes for Sunday!

The Fest for Beatles Fans at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare, August 11th-13th will feature a giant Beatles marketplace, memorabilia, photo and art exhibits, live trivia, a new experimental FABoratory, and Concerts each evening by the incredible band Liverpool. A fantastic lineup of special guests includes Denny Laine, Laurence Juber, Denny Seiwell, Steve Holley, Neil Innes, Leon Wildes, Louise Harrison, Mark Rivera, and of course XRT’s very own Terri Hemmert!