THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: The War on Drugs – ‘Strangest Thing’

We’re so excited for TWOD’s forthcoming A Deeper Understanding and the latest share from the record raises our expectations even more. “Strangest Thing” starts off slow but reaches a wailing, sprawling mid-tempo a few minutes in The album comes out on August 25 and the band plays the Riviera Theater on October 19. Tickets here.

On to the rest of the program!

10pm

Alex Cameron – “Candy May” (Secretly Canadian)

Zola Jesus – “Soak” (Sacred Bones)

Downtown Boys – “Lips That Bite” (Sub Pop)

(break)

The War on Drugs – “Strangest Thing” (Atlantic)

Cut Copy – “Airborne” (Astralwerks)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Altered Beast I” (ATO)

Protomartyr – “A Private Understanding” (Domino)

Radiohead – “Man of War” (XL)

Ibeyi – “Away Away” (XL)

(break)

Nine Inch Nails – “Less Than” (The Null Corporation/Capitol)

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting” (Partisan)

Washed Out – “Get Lost” (Stones Throw)

11pm

British Sea Power – “Bad Bohemian” (Golden Chariot/Caroline)

Liars – “Cred Woes” (Mute)

Luke Rathborne – “Don’t Call Me Baby” (Ribbon Music)

(break)

Sheer Mag – “Need to Feel Your Love” (Wilsuns RC)

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort” (Columbia)

METZ – “Cellophane” (Sub Pop)

Marika Hackman – “Time’s Been Reckless” (Sub Pop)

Kevin Morby – “City Music” (Dead Oceans)

Francis and the Lights – “May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

(break)

Wolf Parade – “Valley Boy” (Sub Pop)

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete the Kisses” (RCA)

Michael McDonald – “Find It in Your Heart” (BMG)