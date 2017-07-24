Lollapalooza Last Chance 

Lollapalooza, is now just over a week away. Tickets have been sold out for months. If you didn’t get tickets and were hoping for a lolla miracle, well XRT may just be your miracle worker All week we are handing out 4- day lolla wristbands which get you in every day of the festival. The Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, Cage the Elephant and over 170 other artists will make Chicago the Rock n’ Roll capital of the world.

Enter for your chance to win a pair of 4-day passes to Lollapalooza 2017 on August 3rd through the 6th in Grant Park.

Here’s how you can win. Listen to 93XRT all this week between 7 AM and 6 PM to get the keyword. Once you hear it, text it to 59393.

Can’t text? No problem! Simply enter in the contest keyword below and enter in the short code 59393.

Standard text and data rates apply, we’ll send you a text message confirming entry, alternate means of entry found on 93XRT.com.

Click here for official rules

