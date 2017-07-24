Len & Lin: Crosstown Series Set to Ignite [Listen]

July 24, 2017 11:05 AM By Chris Cwiak
The St. Louis Cardinals' Dexter Fowler, left, calls for time as Chicago Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist gets up after Fowler steals second base in the sixth inning on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cards won, 11-4. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images)

Lin went on vacation to get the Cubs back on track, and boy did they! They’ve begun the second half of the season with the best record in baseball, and virtually every facet of their game has been on point. After dispatching the Cardinals, two games to one, they now face the White Sox for a home and home four-game set and then head 90 miles north to face the now second-place Brewers.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

