Breakfast With The Beatles – July 23, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – For You Blue

The Beatles – Octopus’s Garden (Anthology)

John – New York City

The Beatles – This Boy

Wallace Roney – Michelle

Paul – She’s My Baby

Earth, Wind & Fire – Got To Get You Into My Life

Professor Moptop

Paul – Spin It On

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

Roxy Music – Jealous Guy (France)

The Beatles – Yesterday

John – Mother (Nyc)

9 AM

The Beatles – Everybody’s Got Something To Hide

Ringo – Stop And Take The Time To Smell The Roses

The Beatles – I’m Looking Through You (Take 4)

Caspar Babypants – Honey Pie

The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

Judy Collins – Penny Lane

The Beatles – Anna

George – I Really Love You

Paul & Elvis Costello – You Want Her Too (Demo)

The Beatles – Rain

Echo & The Bunnymen – Ticket To Ride

George – Mo

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 23, 2017

PAUL McCARTNEY – TUESDAY – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – TUESDAY, 5:30 TILL 9 PM – ARBORETUM OF SOUTH BARRINGTON UNCORKED WINE & DINE, NEAR COOPER’S HAWK RESTAURANT, 100 W. HIGGINS RD, SOUTH BARRINGTON (PROTION OF PROCEEDS TO LET IT BE US, ADVOCATING FOR THE EDUCATION AND ADOPTION OF CHILDREN LIVING IN ILLINOIS FOSTER CARE)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7:30 PM – INDEPENDENCE GROVE, 16490 BUCKLEY RD, LIBERTYVILLE

SHINDIG – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – MAIN BEACH, 300 LAKESHORE DR, CRYSTAL LAKE BEACH – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – WEDNESDAY – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – WEDNESDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE & S. JOHN’S AVE, HIGHLAND PARK – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – ISLAND PARK, 2 ILLINOIS 25, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – CLASS ON SGT. PEPPER – THURSDAY, 6:30 PM – LIBRARY, 9400 TROY AVE, EVERGREEN PARK – FREE, KID FRIENDLY

NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – BETTENHAUSEN RECREATION CENTER, GAZEBO STAGE, 8125 W. 171ST ST, TINLEY PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – THE CIRCLE PARK, 11 CONTI PARKWAY, ELMWOOD PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

LIVERPOOL ACOUSTIC – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 3:45 PM – GALLERY STAGE, YES FEST, WILD MEADOW TRACE PARK, 511 S. YORK RD, ELMHURST

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM – HOOSIER GROVE PARK, 700 W. IRVING PARK RD, STREAMWOOD

THE BRITINS – FRIDAY, 6 PM – ITALIAN FEST, ROMA LODGE, 7130 SPRING ST, RACINE, WISH

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – FRIDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – FARMERS MARKET, COURTLAND & ROUTE 45, MUNDELEIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – ROSELLE CRUISE NIGHT, 344 E. MAPLE, ROSELLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 5 TILL 7 PM – DuPAGE COUNTY FAIR, MIDWAY MAIN STAGE, 2015 MANCHESTER RD, WHEATON (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – WHITE PINES GOLF CLUB, 37 BAR & GRILL’S PATIO, 500 W. JEFFERSON ST, BENSENVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 7:30 TILL 11:30 PM – COOPER’S CORNER, 27W150 ROOSEVELT RD, WINFIELD (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

1964 THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY – RIVIERA THEATRE, 48 N. MAIN ST, THREE RIVERS, MICH

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 4:45 PM – PRE-GAME CONCERT FOR KANE COUNTY COUGARS, NORTHWESTERN MEDICINE FIELD, ACRES MUSIC GARDEN, KIRK RD & CHERRY LANE, GENEVA – MUST HAVE A TICKET TO THE GAME TO ATTEND

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, ST. JOHNS AVENUE PARKING LOT, NORTH OF CENTRAL AVE, HIGHLAND PARK – FREE – (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

WHO’S THIS MARY & THE PSYCHOPHANTIC FURS (PSYCHEDELIC FURS TRIBUTE) – SATURDAY – LIVE WIRE LOUNGE, 3394 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

NEW INVADERS – SATURDAY, 6 TILL 10 PM – ROMA LODGE ITALIAN FEST, FESTIVAL PARK, 5 5TH ST, RACINE, WISCONSIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

DANNY DONUTS AT PIEROGI FEST – SUNDAY, 11 AM, STEVE HURD, NOON, DANNY DONUTS & THE PAIR OF D’S BAND, BEATLE PARODIES, 1 PM, YELLOW SUBMORONS, RUTLES TRIBUTE, 2:30 PM, SGT. SAUERKRAUT’S POLKA BAND, BEATLES POLKAS, 3:30 ALL STAR BEATLES SHOW WITH MEET THE BEETLES, DANNY DONUTS AND OTHERS – 119TH ST, DOWNTOWN WHITING, IND

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SUNDAY, 3 TILL 4:30 PM – WOOD DALE FEST, COMMUNITY PARK, 655 N. DALE RD, WOODDALE

CORN PRODUCTIONS – F*UCK YOU, JOHN LENNON – A NEW UNORIGINAL PLAY – 8 PM THURSDAYS, FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, NOW THROUGH AUGUST 12TH – CORNSERVATORY, 4210 N. LINCOLN – WWW.CORNSERVATORY.ORG

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM