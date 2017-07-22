Chicago guitarist/vocalist Meghan MacDuff On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

July 22, 2017 2:59 PM By Richard Milne
Meghan MacDuff

I’ll be playing five different bands on this Sunday night’s Local Anesthetic. All of them have one thing in common; the vocals and guitar (and songwriting) of Meghan MacDuff. I’ve played Meghan’s bands over the years and have said nice things about her and the music. But, she’s never been a guest. So, I’m doing something different this week; bringing on a guest to review their body of work. I don’t think I’ve done before, have I? Eh, maybe, but I’m still really looking forward to this visit from Meg. We’ll give spins and chat about the bands Meghan has been a part of going back to her first group Groodies up until her current band Montrose Man. Join myself and Meghan MacDuff on this weekend’s Local Anesthetic, Sunday night at 10:30 here on XRT.

meg live shot Chicago guitarist/vocalist Meghan MacDuff On This Sunday Nights Local Anesthetic

Meghan MacDuff (with Brett Klein) photo by http://www.marisakm.com/

