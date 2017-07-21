Len & Lee: Cubs Tear the Cover Off the Second Half [Listen]

Frank got to watch the sun rise over the right field bleachers from the Wrigley Field press box this morning as he spoke to Len Kasper while Lin wrapped up his vacation. The Cubs have taken no vacation since the All-Star break, winning all of the games so far. They look to continue that trend as they open up a nice stretch of games where they don’t have to do quite so much traveling: at home against the Cardinals for the weekend, then up the road to Milwaukee, and then they stay in Chicago to face the Sox for four games in a home and home series. Lots of scoreboard watching as the NL Central tightens up, but Len notes that it’s still pretty early to start doing that. The Cubs just need to take care of their business as they have thusfar in the second half, and the rest will sort itself out.

