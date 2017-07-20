Watch the New Avett Brothers Documentary Trailer

July 20, 2017 2:52 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: Judd Apatow, May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, Michael Bonfiglio, the avett brothers

May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers is a new film by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio that was “filmed with extraordinary access over the course of more than two years.” See the band talk about their beginnings, their attitudes when they were starting out, and catch a glimpse of the one-and-only Rick Rubin in the studio with the band.

When I first stumbled upon the Avetts, there weren’t a ton of mainstream artists doing the southern/folky/rockin’/revival thing. Fast forward a few years and we had Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes, The Lumineers, The Civil Wars, Dawes, Wye Oak, Of Monsters and Men, and The Head and The Heart on the radio (to name a few), so the Avetts seemed to pave the way for a bunch of other bands to do their thing in front of receptive (and bigger and bigger) crowds.

The film premiered at SXSW earlier this year, but will screen for one night only in September across the country. More info here.

