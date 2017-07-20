New Music From Wolf Parade! Announce First Album in 7 Years.

July 20, 2017 12:55 PM By Marty Lennartz
Filed Under: Dan Boeckner, Spencer Krug, Sub Pop, Wolf Parade

Last time Canadian Indie band Wolf Parade played Chicago it was at House of Blues in 2010 and  we all knew it was maybe the last time we would ever see the band. They had already announced they were breaking up when the tour was over. It was an awesome show, but sort of a bittersweet experience.

How could such a great band at the height of their powers be calling it quits?

Well, sometimes a break is needed.  Spencer Krug and Dan Boekner both had solo projects with Dan partnering up with Britt Daniel for Divine Fits, but last year they reunited for some shows and a 4-song ep while posting updates from the studio on the progress of their return full length.

Today Wolf Parade officially announced this highly anticipated return. it’s called “Cry Cry Cry” and will drop October 7 via their longtime label Sub Pop. They also released the first single, a song called “Valley Boys” and it features everything you’ve missed. Listen to the song here accompanied by a simple yet compelling animation.

More from Marty Lennartz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live