New Music From Wolf Parade! Announce First Album in 7 Years.

Last time Canadian Indie band Wolf Parade played Chicago it was at House of Blues in 2010 and we all knew it was maybe the last time we would ever see the band. They had already announced they were breaking up when the tour was over. It was an awesome show, but sort of a bittersweet experience.

How could such a great band at the height of their powers be calling it quits?

Well, sometimes a break is needed. Spencer Krug and Dan Boekner both had solo projects with Dan partnering up with Britt Daniel for Divine Fits, but last year they reunited for some shows and a 4-song ep while posting updates from the studio on the progress of their return full length.

Today Wolf Parade officially announced this highly anticipated return. it’s called “Cry Cry Cry” and will drop October 7 via their longtime label Sub Pop. They also released the first single, a song called “Valley Boys” and it features everything you’ve missed. Listen to the song here accompanied by a simple yet compelling animation.