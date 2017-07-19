The Cranberries Cancel Upcoming Chicago Concert

The Cranberries scheduled concert at the Riviera on September 28th has been cancelled.

A statement from the band reads,

The outpouring of support The Cranberries have received from fans and followers during the past several months is greatly appreciated.

Unfortunately Dolores O’Riordan’s recovery from her ongoing back problem which forced the cancellation of most of the band’s European tour this Summer has not been going as well as expected to such extent that her Doctors have now instructed her to cancel her upcoming almost sold out tour of North America with the band.

Dolores and the band are very disappointed that it has come to this and send their sincere apologies to all fans and ticket holders, and hope to see you all again in the future when Dolores is well again.