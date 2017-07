While the debate rages on here in Chicago whether or not to put ketchup on a hot dog, countless Americans are enjoying a frankfurter today.

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, let’s take a look at some fabulous photos of celebrities eating hot dogs unearthed by the hilarious Instagram account @celebritieseatingthings.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama biting into a hot dog at a backyard BBQ. 10/10. Perfect hold and horizontal symmetry. Let the festivities begin. Happy 4th πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ A post shared by Celebrities Eating Things (@celebritieseatingthings) on Jul 4, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Betty White

Betty White biting into a hot dog 🌭10/10 @bettymwhite A post shared by Celebrities Eating Things (@celebritieseatingthings) on Nov 15, 2016 at 4:27pm PST

Nicole Richie (Corn Dog)

Nicole Richie about to snap into a corndog. 7/10. Solid arm to elbow to wrist angle. Very good hand to mouth form. Loss of points for dipping on to lower lip. A post shared by Celebrities Eating Things (@celebritieseatingthings) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber eating a hot dog 🌭 at a basketball game. 7/10 for opening wide and keeping an eye on the action A post shared by Celebrities Eating Things (@celebritieseatingthings) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Money Mayweather doubling up on a hot dog 🌭 and hamburger πŸ”. 7/10. Great entry and bite portions. Loss of points for bad eye contact on the burger bite and flying lettuce. A post shared by Celebrities Eating Things (@celebritieseatingthings) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram