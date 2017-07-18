This Week’s Giveaways

Take a look at what we’re giving away on 93XRT.com this week! Click on the links below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to See LCD Soundsystem!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see LCD Soundsystem!

Win Tickets to See Lyle Lovett!

Enter for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Lyle Lovett!

Win Tickets to Lolla Aftershows!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Official Lollapalooza Aftershows!

Win Tickets to See Chris Isaak!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Chris Isaak!