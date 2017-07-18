Sufjan Stevens and Bryce Dessner Bring Planetarium to Colbert

July 18, 2017 4:45 PM By Marty Lennartz
Planetarium is a project featuring the vocals of Sufjan Stevens, the guitar of The National’s Bryce Dessner, the beats of James McAlister and the instrumental compositions of composer Nico Muhly.

It’s been described as part rock odyssey, part electronic experiment and part classical opus.

They’ve performed live only a handful of times, but last year Stevens and McAlister went into the studio with some of those live performances and arranged Muhly’s symphonic framework, and Dessner’s Guitar virtuosity adding their own lyrics and beats to create a beautiful and ambitious album  of 17 songs that explore some of the big questions and ideas of the cosmos.

Planetarium is performing only four shows live this summer, including tonight in Brooklyn,  but last night they brought everyone and everything to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show. This is pretty special.

 

