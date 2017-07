All Chicagoans know you never put ketchup on a hot dog, so why even try?

Well, Heinz is trying to dupe Chicago hot dog lovers with their new “Chicago Dog Sauce”. Let it be known that “Chicago Dog Sauce” is ketchup.

The company is selling a limited-edition bottle of “Chicago Dog Sauce”, which once again is ketchup, featuring a custom label with the Chicago skyline on it.

If you want to purchase one, grab it here.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram