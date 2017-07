Music plays an essential part of the culinary experience for Fat Rice’s Abe Conlon. Whether it’s enhancing the customer experience or getting his staff motivated, you’ll always be hearing music playing when Conlon is cooking.

Chef Abe Conlon is one of the many chefs that will be appearing at the XRT/Supreme Lobster Rockin’ Lobster Bash on August 30th at the Aragon Ballroom.

For a complete chef lineup and to purchase tickets, head on over to 93XRT.com/lobsterbash.