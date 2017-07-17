THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Metz – ‘Cellophane’

One of the loudest, hardest bands we’ve regularly played on THE BIG BEAT, METZ (we both love ALL-CAPS) will be back with a new album on September 22 and a gig at Thalia Hall a few days later on the 25th. Feel the Canadians’ power on the lead single and then dig into the rest of this week’s program. As is the case each and every week, there are lots of records that you’ll love if you actually spend a little time with ’em, so get to it, kid!

10pm

Francis and the Lights – “May I Have This Dance (feat. Chance the Rapper)” (independent)

All We Are – “Down” (Domino)

Kevin Morby – “City Music” (Dead Oceans)

(break)

Arcade Fire – “Creature Comfort” (Columbia)

Tristen – “Glass Jar (feat. Jenny Lewis)” (Modern Outsider)

Toro y Moi – “Girl Like You” (Carpark)

METZ – “Cellophane” (Sub Pop)

Wolf Alice – “Don’t Delete the Kisses” (RCA)

Luke Rathborne – “Don’t Call Me Baby” (Ribbon Music)

(break)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – “Altered Beast I” (ATO)

TORRES – “Skim” (4AD)

Cut Copy – “Airborne” (Astralwerks)

11pm

Ride – “Lannoy Point” (Wichita)

Liars – “Cred Woes” (Mute)

Waxahatchee – “Never Been Wrong” (Merge)

(break)

Zola Jesus – “Soak” (Sacred Bones)

Queens of the Stone Age – “The Way You Used to Do” (Matador)

Alex Cameron – “Candy May” (Secretly Canadian)

Washed Out – “Get Lost” (Stones Throw)

Radiohead – “Man of War” (XL)

Alvvays – “In Undertow” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Deer Tick – “Jumpstarting” (Partisan)

Lo Tom – “Overboard” (Barsuk)

Ibeyi – “Away Away” (XL)