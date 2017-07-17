Lobster Bash Chefs Abraham Conlon & Phil Rubino LIVE Cooking Demo At CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen WATCH NOW

Sunday’s Blues Breakers With Howlin’ Wolf

July 17, 2017 10:06 AM By Tom Marker

Blues Breakers, now on Sundays at 9:00pm, always strives to keep you up on the red hot Chicago blues scene. We also keep in touch with eras gone by, often by featuring blues greats like Howlin’ Wolf as our Artist Of The Week. Here’s what we played this Sunday on Blues Breakers. (Next week our Artist Of The Week will be the North Mississippi Allstars.)

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

Sunday, July 16, 2017

Artist of the Week: Howlin’ Wolf

 

COMB OVER BLUES – LINSEY ALEXANDER – TWO CATS Linsey will be showcasing his new record at Rosa’s Lounge this Friday. *#

KILLING FLOOR – HOWLIN’ WOLF #

BLUES FOR CHI-RAQ – CASH BOX KINGS – ROYAL MINT *#

HOW MANY MORE YEARS – HOWLIN’ WOLF (1951) #

POISON IN THE WELL – WILLIAM BELL – THIS IS WHERE I LIVE Happy Birthday to William Bell who mad 78 today. William will be playing along with Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite as part of the “Take Me To The River” show at City Winery on Tuesday, November 11. *

SHAKEDOWN – VALERIE JUNE – THE ORDER OF TIME *

ROOM TO BREATHE – COREY DENNISON BAND – COREY DENNISON BAND Corey will be doing an acoustic show on Tuesday evening at Harlerm Avenue Lounge, and playing with his band on the usual nights this week at Kingston Mines; Monday and Wednesday. *#

BACK DOOR MAN – HOWLIN’ WOLF (1960) #

KEEP ON ROLLIN’ – ELVIN BISHOP’S BIG FUN TRIO – ELVIN BISHOP’S BIG FUN TRIO *

LET IT BLEED – JOHN PRIMER – CHICAGO PLAYS THE STONES *#

THE SAME THING THAT CAN MAKE YOU LAUGH CAN MAKE YOU CRY – GUY KING – TRUTH GUY KING – Guy King’s Little Big Band will be at House of Blues on Tuesday and Saturday, B.L.U.E.S. on Halsted this coming Friday and Guy will also be at Buddy Guy’s Legends on Sunday. Thursday, June 27,Guy King and his Little Big Band will perform a tribute to Ray Charles at the Lakeside Pavilion at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Free. *#

SITTIN’ ON TOP OF THE WORLD – HOWLIN’ WOLF #

CRY FOR MY BABY – MONSTER MIKE WELCH AND MIKE LEDBETTER – RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME

A REAL MOTHER FOR YA – JOHNNY “GUITAR” WATSON – A REAL MOTHER FOR YA’

 

