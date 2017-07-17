Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, July 16, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

This new track from Mutts is outrageously good. It was a thrill to play it on Local Anesthetic last night before any other DJ in the whole world had a copy. Well, that’s my brag and I’m sticking to it. Thanks again to Mike Maimone for not only being a righteous but outtasighteous kind of fella. Last chance to see Mutts for awhile is tomorrow at HOB. I also gave spins to the newest from Packy Lundholm (release show this Thursday at Martyr’s), Sun Beard (featuring Matt Robinson of Old Shoe. Their new side drops in October), and Montrose Man (part of a helluva show at the Bottle next Saturday night, the 29th). The band’s Meghan MacDuff joins me on Anesthetic this Sunday night at 10:30 to rap about and spin tunes from the various bands she’s been part of the last ten years. Also check out the track from John San Juan‘s solo debut Smashed, The New Zeitgeist‘s Myths and Mortals, and Belleisle‘s Across the Open Field. Thanks for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – July 16, 2017: Packy Lundholm “La La La”

Mutts “I’ll Be Around”

John San Juan “There’s a Place”

Montrose Man “Lazy Looker”

The New Zeitgeist “Lack of Linear Thought”

Sun Beard “Come Around Again”

Belleisle “Raven Song”

