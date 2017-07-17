Len & Lee: Sweep Start to Second Half [Listen]

Lobster Bash Chefs Abraham Conlon & Phil Rubino LIVE Cooking Demo At CBS Radio Culinary Kitchen WATCH NOW

July 17, 2017 9:06 AM By Chris Cwiak
Filed Under: Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Jose Quintana, Len & Lin, Len Kasper, Milwaukee Brewers

That’s the way ya do it, Cubs. They swept the Orioles in Baltimore to begin the second half behind the strong seven innings of shutout ball of new acquisition Jose Quintana yesterday. Now they’re off to Atlanta to face the surprising upstart Braves in their brand new ballpark. The Cubs will try to keep the momentum going and narrow the gap between them and the Brewers as we approach the dog days of the season.

Len Kasper joins Lin Brehmer (or the occasional Frank E. Lee) on the XRT Morning Show at 8:30am Mondays & Fridays to talk about your World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Len & Lin: the returning champs of baseball and rock n roll.

