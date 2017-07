Breakfast With The Beatles – July 16, 2017

8 AM

The Beatles – Misery

Paul – Mull Of Kyntyre

The Mild Thankful Hogs – And Your Bird Can Sing

The Beatles – Lady Madonna

John – Rip It Up/Ready Teddy

The Beatles – Ticket To Ride (Hollywood Bowl)

The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Vocals)

Desmond Dekker – Blackbird

Paul – Hey Hey

The Beatles – It’s All Too Much

The Beatles – Cry Baby Cry

Elton John – Empty Garden

Paul – Warm And Beautiful

9 AM

The Beatles – Two Of Us

John – (Forgive Me) My Little Flower Princess

George – My Sweet Lord

The Beatles – For No One

Professor Moptop

Paul – Maybe I’m Amazed (Kampuchea)

James Taylor & Mavis Staples – Let It Be/Hey Jude

Ringo – Give More Love

Umphrey’s McGee – I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

The Beatles – A Hard Days Night

The Beatles – Good Morning, Good Morning

The Beatles – That Means A Lot (Anthology)

The Beatles – You’re Gonna Lose That Girl

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – JULY 16, 2017

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – TEACHING A CLASS ON SGT. PEPPER – TUESDAY, 7 PM – ARLINGTON HEIGHTS LIBRARY, 500 N. DUNTON AVE – FREE & KID FRIENDLY

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – PERRY FARM PARK, 459 N. KENNEDY DR, BOURBONNAIS – FREE

AMBIDESTROUS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – KASEY MEADOW PARK, 8047 W. 91ST PLACE, HICKORY HILLS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEW INVADERS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – MUSIC ON THE GREE, VILLAGE HALL, 12OO WILMETTE AVE, WILMETTE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – WEDNESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – JANES AVENUE PARK, 7927 JANES AVE, WOODRIDGE – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET – DEAN AVENUE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS & ST. JOHNS AVES, HIGHLAND PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – ARLINGTON LAKES GOLF CLUB, 1211 NEW WILKE RD, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – OUTDOORS – FREE

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS, – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – ANTIOCH’S TASTE OF SUMMER, ANTIOCH BANDSHELL, 900 SKIDMORE, ANTIOCH (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – THURSDAY – RIVERVIEW FARMSTEAD PRESERVE, NAPERVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – THURSDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – HARRER PARK PAVILLION, 6250 DEMPSTER ST, MORTON GROVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 2 PM – HARVEST MARKET, 200 N. GROVE AVE, ELGIN (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – FRIDAY, 7 PM – BROOKFIELD ZOO, EAST MALL, 8200 W. 31ST ST, BROOKFIELD

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – ST. CHRISTOPHER PARISH FIESTA, 4130 W. 147TH ST, MIDLOTHIAN (SET INCLUDES SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8:30 PM TILL 12:30 AM – LOCKPORT MOOSE, 118 E. 10TH ST, LOCKPORT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

KALEIDOSCOPE EYES – SATURDAY, 9 PM – MICKEY FINN’S BREWERY, 345 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, LIBERTYVILLE

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 12 NOON – BANDSHELL, SKIDMORE RD, ANTIOCH

THE BRITINS – SATURDAY – ANNUAL JUNIOR DIABETES FUNDRAISER, JAKES BAR & GRILL, 1002 STATE HIGHWAY 32, THREE LAKES, WISC

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 8 AM TILL 1 PM – FRENCH MARKET, VERNON HILLS TRAIN STATION PARKING LOT, 75 E. ROUTE 45, VERNON HILLS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 5 PM – HERITAGE PARK PERFORMANCE PAVILION, 333 W. DUNDEE RD, WHEELING

1964 THE TRIBUTE – SUNDAY – WAUKESHA COUNTY FAIR, 1000 NORTHVIEW RD, WAUKESHA, WISC

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 2:30 PM – SWEET APPLEWOOD DAYS, CUDAHY PARK, CUDAHY PARK, 3000 E. RAMSEY AVE, CUDAHY, WISC

THE LENNYS – SUNDAY, 2 TILL 6 PM – BANDITO BARNEY’S, 10 N. RIVER ST, EAST DUNDEE – NO COVER – ALL AGES (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SUNDAY, 6 TILL 8 PM – CIRCLE PARK, CORNER OF 97TH & HOMAN, EVERGREEN PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

SHINDIG – SUNDAY, 6:30 TILL 8 PM – HERITAGE PARK, RIDGE & COLUMBIA AVE, MUNSTER, IND – FREE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

PAUL McCARTNEY – JULY 25TH & 26TH – HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPITHEATRE, TINLEY PARK

CORN PRODUCTIONS – F*UCK YOU, JOHN LENNON – A NEW UNORIGINAL PLAY – 8 PM THURSDAYS, FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, NOW THROUGH AUGUST 12TH – CORNSERVATORY, 4210 N. LINCOLN – WWW.CONRSERVATORY.ORG

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM